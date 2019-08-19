WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Maurice Hill


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney is expected to release more information about the standoff and shooting that injured six police officers in Nicetown-Tioga last Wednesday. Authorities say they’ll also release more information on four others charged in connection with the shootout.

The suspect, Maurice Hill, was arraigned on Saturday. Authorities charged the 36-year-old with attempted homicide and a slew of other offenses.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

