Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney is expected to release more information about the standoff and shooting that injured six police officers in Nicetown-Tioga last Wednesday. Authorities say they’ll also release more information on four others charged in connection with the shootout.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney is expected to release more information about the standoff and shooting that injured six police officers in Nicetown-Tioga last Wednesday. Authorities say they’ll also release more information on four others charged in connection with the shootout.
‘Blood Was On Everything’: Inside Home Where Police Officer Was Shot, SWAT Members Stationed During Nicetown-Tioga Standoff
The suspect, Maurice Hill, was arraigned on Saturday. Authorities charged the 36-year-old with attempted homicide and a slew of other offenses.
Philadelphia Police Identify Six Officers Shot During Seven-Hour Standoff In Nicetown-Tioga
WATCH: Suspect Released From Hospital After Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers In Hours-Long Standoff; Suspect Identified As 36-Year-Old Maurice Hill
District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a news conference at 10 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.