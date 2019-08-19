WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 10 A.M. Until 8 P.M. Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dolphin Swim Club, Feasterville News, Local, Local TV


FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County swim club remains closed after a lightning strike. Lighting struck a huge tree around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville.

The tree collapsed on a tent and nine people, including children, were injured.

Lifeguards jumped into action to pull the injured people out from under the heavy branches.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos.

“When the tree fell, everybody started screaming. I couldn’t look because it was really heavy rain. I came out and it was really bad,” Alex Serrano said.

The injured people were taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne.

Comments