FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County swim club remains closed after a lightning strike. Lighting struck a huge tree around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville.
The tree collapsed on a tent and nine people, including children, were injured.
Lifeguards jumped into action to pull the injured people out from under the heavy branches.
Eyewitnesses described the chaos.
“When the tree fell, everybody started screaming. I couldn’t look because it was really heavy rain. I came out and it was really bad,” Alex Serrano said.
The injured people were taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Langhorne.
