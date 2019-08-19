



New Castle County, Del. (CBS) –A pilot and instructor died when a twin-engine plane crashed into a heavily wooded area in New Castle County on Sunday morning. Officials say the pilot was 52-year-old Terrance Daniels of Philadelphia and the instructor was, 79-year-old Albert Dohring, of Middletown, Delware.

The crash happened off Route 7, approximately 2 miles north of Runway 32 at New Castle Airport around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the pilot took off on Runway 32 at 8:50 a.m. and then immediately notified the air-traffic control tower of an urgent need to return to the airport.

The aircraft crashed into the heavily wooded area following the call. The plane was reportedly upside down in the trees.

Police say there were two people on the plane. They both died.

“On the scene we found all four corners of the airplane so we have the nose, the tail, both wings, engine. So we’re confident everything is at the scene,” said Pete Wentz, an NTSB official.

The 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine airplane is registered to a Philadelphia resident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal plane crash.