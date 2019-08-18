LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — A father is grieving after his 2-year-old daughter died Friday afternoon, stuck inside a sweltering minivan for hours at the PATCO Lindenwold station. Nasir Lawrence quickly learned the tragic truth — his 2-year-old daughter Milliani Robertson-Lawrence was dead.
“Once I got the call, I thought it was a joke,” Lawrence said. “I pretty much broken down and lost my mind.”
Lawrence says his daughter’s aunt and uncle had been taking care of her. He had been serving jail time for the past 18 months and was trying to regain custody when he got the news.
Now he’s angry and demanding answers.
“How do you forget that there’s a 2 year old who makes a lot of noise in the car?” he said.
Investigators estimate the young child may have been left inside the van for more than eight hours.
“What did you do for eight hours that you forgot a 2 year old? Exactly what were you doing at the PATCO station?” Lawrence said. “You killed my daughter. You took her from me.”
Camden County prosecutors have not yet filed charges in the case.
