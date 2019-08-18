Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new rooftop sign at The Met in North Philadelphia and it’s already making a statement along North Broad Street. The sign was unveiled Saturday night before the sold out Mark Knopfler show.
Big crowds were there, enjoying The Met’s beer garden.
This is a good sign! Lovin’ our new addition to N. Broad! #TheMetPhilly #ThinkBroad pic.twitter.com/b7iKdkTaVD
— The Met Philly (@themetphilly) August 18, 2019
The restored Metropolitan Opera House reopened last December.
The iconic building first opened in 1908 and was designed by Oscar Hammerstein.
