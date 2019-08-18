By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new rooftop sign at The Met in North Philadelphia and it’s already making a statement along North Broad Street. The sign was unveiled Saturday night before the sold out Mark Knopfler show.

Big crowds were there, enjoying The Met’s beer garden.

The restored Metropolitan Opera House reopened last December.

The iconic building first opened in 1908 and was designed by Oscar Hammerstein.

