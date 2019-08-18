By CBS3 Staff
Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent week continues in Philadelphia. A man is dead and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The double shooting happened on the 2400 block of Marston Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Several shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

