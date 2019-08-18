Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent week continues in Philadelphia. A man is dead and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
The double shooting happened on the 2400 block of Marston Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police say one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
Bloody Start To Weekend Leaves 4 Dead, Multiple Injured In Philadelphia
Several shell casings were found at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.