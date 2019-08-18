By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS 3 Pet Project, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about lost pets and how to avoid the scams that follow.

The most unfortunate thing, aside from your pet being missing, is the scams that go on surrounding the social media posts and flyers regarding lost pets.

You can watch the full discussion above.

The 3rd Annual Puppapalooza at the Pier will be held at Morgan’s Pier the evening of Thursday, August 29. Phillie Scott Kingery will be this year’s special guest.

This year’s Phillies-themed Puppapalooza at the Pier will showcase adoptable animals, bringing together friends and supporters of the PSPCA to revel in the city’s love of animals and baseball. The event will feature Philadelphia Phillies celebrity bartenders, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, and more.

The evening will also include a VIP Lounge, beverages and ballpark fare, raffles and a silent auction.

Comments