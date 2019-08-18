PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for this week’s CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about lost pets and how to avoid the scams that follow.

The most unfortunate thing, aside from your pet being missing, is the scams that go on surrounding the social media posts and flyers regarding lost pets.

This sweet pup did not want to leave the studio after today’s #CBS3 Pet Project with @CarolNewsbreak. Ellie would make a great addition to the family. Please check her out at the @PSPCA. pic.twitter.com/CZQnX3ElNy — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) August 18, 2019

The 3rd Annual Puppapalooza at the Pier will be held at Morgan’s Pier the evening of Thursday, August 29. Phillie Scott Kingery will be this year’s special guest.

This year’s Phillies-themed Puppapalooza at the Pier will showcase adoptable animals, bringing together friends and supporters of the PSPCA to revel in the city’s love of animals and baseball. The event will feature Philadelphia Phillies celebrity bartenders, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, and more.

Did you get your tickets for Puppapalooza yet? This @Phillies themed event has players, puppies and hopefully you! Check out last year's event and grab your tickets: https://t.co/hOXWQg99sy pic.twitter.com/SWqNJ7bYLQ — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) August 15, 2019

The evening will also include a VIP Lounge, beverages and ballpark fare, raffles and a silent auction.