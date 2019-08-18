  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Nine people, including several young children, were injured after a tree fell on them while they were sitting underneath a tent at a Bucks County swim club. The incident happened at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville-Trevose on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say lightning struck the tree, causing it to topple over onto the tent during a quick severe weather event.

Nine people ranging from young children to adults were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, according to officials.

Lower Southampton Township zoning officer Bill Oettinger says three people suffered serious injuries — two to their head and one to their back. The rest suffered minor injuries.

No one was entrapped under the tent, officials say. All nine people were out of the tent when first responders arrived on scene.

Officials say the injuries were suffered from the tree. They do not believe anyone was struck by lightning.

Oettinger says lifeguards and staff at the swim club helped everyone out of the tent.

Numerous other trees are down throughout the park are down because of the weather event.

