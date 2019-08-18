FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Nine people, including several young children, were injured after a tree fell on them while they were sitting underneath a tent at a Bucks County swim club. The incident happened at the Dolphin Swim Club in Feasterville-Trevose on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say lightning struck the tree, causing it to topple over onto the tent during a quick severe weather event.

Nine people ranging from young children to adults were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, according to officials.

Getting an update on a tree that fell on a tent by a pool in Bucks County @CBSPhilly https://t.co/yKxGFjRgPs — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 18, 2019

Lower Southampton Township zoning officer Bill Oettinger says three people suffered serious injuries — two to their head and one to their back. The rest suffered minor injuries.

No one was entrapped under the tent, officials say. All nine people were out of the tent when first responders arrived on scene.

Officials say the injuries were suffered from the tree. They do not believe anyone was struck by lightning.

Here’s the tent that collapsed after a tree toppled on top of it with people underneath @CBSPhilly https://t.co/E1n2Vxhcbd pic.twitter.com/UnbeWJRJhJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 18, 2019

Oettinger says lifeguards and staff at the swim club helped everyone out of the tent.

Numerous other trees are down throughout the park are down because of the weather event.