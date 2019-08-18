10 People, Including Firefighters, Injured In Washington Township House Fire

Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Eight firefighters and two residents are recovering after a fire tore through a house in Berks County. The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Lenape Road in Washington Township on Sunday.
Firefighters rushed in, without firefighting gear, to save two people inside the home. One of the firefighters had to jump from a second-story window to escape the flames.
Crews placed the fire under control at approximately 7:13 p.m. They say the house is a total loss.
The two residents and those eight firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.