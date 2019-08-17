PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Saturday. Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
Quinn is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games but was scorching hot in August.
In 13 August games, Quinn is hitting .368/.455/.684 with three homers, seven RBIs, one double, one triple, four stolen bases and a 1.139 OPS.
‘1 Of The Wins That Can Change Your Season’: Fans Hope Bryce Harper’s Grand Heroics Sends Phillies On Big Wave
To replace Quinn, Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week.
Hughes went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 47 games with the Reds this season.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.