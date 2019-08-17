Comments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say they have not filed charges after a 22-month-old girl died in a hot van in Lindenwold. Investigators say the girl was left alone in the van at the PATCO station on Friday.
Someone saw the girl and called 911, but police say she was already dead.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.
According to the safety group Kids and Cars, 38 children die every year in the United States from being left in hot car.
