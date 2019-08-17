  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lindenwold News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say they have not filed charges after a 22-month-old girl died in a hot van in Lindenwold. Investigators say the girl was left alone in the van at the PATCO station on Friday.

Someone saw the girl and called 911, but police say she was already dead.

22-Month-Old Girl Found Dead After Being Left In Hot Minivan At PATCO Lindenwold Station, Officials Say

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

According to the safety group Kids and Cars, 38 children die every year in the United States from being left in hot car.

Comments