By CBS3 Staff
New Jersey news


NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey is issuing a health alert about the dangers of vaping. The health department says nine people recently developed severe lung illnesses from vaping.

Authorities say the disease has primarily affected people between the ages of 17 and 35 who were otherwise healthy.

FDA Investigating 127 Reports Of Seizures, Fainting Or Tremors Possibly Related To Vaping

Health officials in at least 15 states say they’ve seen 120 lung disease cases related to vaping.

