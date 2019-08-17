ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An 83-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered after police say she was struck by a car. The fatal accident happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City on Saturday.
Police say the woman was struck by the vehicle while crossing Atlantic Avenue against the red light traffic light. The car was traveling westbound with a green light when it struck the woman.
22-Month-Old Girl Found Dead After Being Left In Hot Minivan At PATCO Lindenwold Station, Officials Say
Authorities say the driver of the vehicle — a 66-year-old man — immediately stopped and stayed on scene.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.
Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Police Investigating Possible Robbery Gone Wrong After Man Found Shot In West Oak Lane Music Studio
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5744.
You must log in to post a comment.