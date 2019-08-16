  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, charlie manuel, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper’s walk-off grand slam sent Phillies fans, the team and Harper himself into a frenzy. After sprinting around the bases, Harper was mobbed by his teammates, and he made sure he celebrated with the team’s new hitting coach, Charlie Manuel.

The 75-year-old Manuel was nearly taken to the ground by Harper who used a bear hug to celebrate with his coach.

‘Oh My God!’ John Kruk’s Priceless Reaction To Bryce Harper’s Monstrous Walk-off Grand Slam Goes Viral

Since Manuel was announced as the new hitting coach, the Phillies’ offense has erupted for 22 runs in their last three games.

Harper, on his own, has been on a tear. In his last six games, Harper has hit five home runs with 13 runs batted in.

