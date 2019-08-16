PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper’s walk-off grand slam sent Phillies fans, the team and Harper himself into a frenzy. After sprinting around the bases, Harper was mobbed by his teammates, and he made sure he celebrated with the team’s new hitting coach, Charlie Manuel.
The 75-year-old Manuel was nearly taken to the ground by Harper who used a bear hug to celebrate with his coach.
Can’t stop watching …#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/hhfwDxJ6LD
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 16, 2019
Since Manuel was announced as the new hitting coach, the Phillies’ offense has erupted for 22 runs in their last three games.
Harper, on his own, has been on a tear. In his last six games, Harper has hit five home runs with 13 runs batted in.
