PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled over 39,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties because they may be contaminated with “extraneous material,” according to the United States Department of Agricultural. The recall impacts Weaver Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.
The products that are being recalled were produced between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 8, 2019, and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020, the recalls says.
The packages affected were shipped out to retailers across the United States and have the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resalable plastic bag.
According to the release, the problem was discovered after the recalling company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service of consumer complaints.
The FSIS is concerned that some of the products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
