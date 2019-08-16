WILDWOOD (CBS) — Police in Wildwood are searching for a man after a young child was severely injured in a dog attack on the Wildwood beach on Friday morning. The child was airlifted to a local hospital and is expected to require extensive surgeries due to his injuries.
Police are searching for a white male, believed to be in his late 20s and early 30s and stands around 6 feet tall. He has a thin build and a thin beard.
The man was also accompanied by a white female at the time of the incident. The woman, who has blonde hair, is believed to be in her 20s and she was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.
The dog is described as a pit bull-type breed and is black and white in color.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 609-522-0222. You can also email jelwell@wildwoodpd.com or anonymously text “TIP WPD3” followed by message to 888777.
