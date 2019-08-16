FRIEDENS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a couple faked the birth and death of a baby to obtain more than $600 in donations and gifts from friends and family. Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang were charged Thursday with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Authorities say the couple posted a photo on Facebook of a baby. They said the child was born July 3 but died hours later. Authorities say the photo matched the appearance of a “newborn look-a-like baby doll” that was found in their Somerset County home.
A GoFundMe account was established. The couple also had a baby shower in May.
Authorities say there was no record of the baby’s birth or death.
A number could not be found for the couple, and it was not clear if they had a lawyer.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.