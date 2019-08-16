WILDWOOD (CBS) — A man whose dog severely injured an 11-year-old boy during an attack on the Wildwood beach turned himself into authorities on Friday night. Police say 28-year-old John Kalin was charged with violation of law intended to protect public health and safety.
Police say Kalin and his dog were walking along the beach near Rio Grande Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday when they approached the boy and his family.
The boy asked Kalin if he could pet his dog and then the dog leapt forward and bit the boy in the face, according to police.
Kalin fled the scene with the dog after the victim’s family contacted police, authorities say.
The boy suffered injuries to his face and was taken to a local hospital, where he was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He’s expected to require extensive surgeries due to his injuries.
