  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Haverford news, Local, Local TV


HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A home in the historic district of Haverford in Lower Merion Township has moved. The 19th century home at 502 Old Lancaster was moved about 60 feet on Thursday.

historic Haverford home moves for restoration

The house now sits on a new foundation and will undergo preservation efforts.

The move also allows for two new homes to be built at a new housing community called Heritage at Haverford.

Comments