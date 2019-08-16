Comments
HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – A home in the historic district of Haverford in Lower Merion Township has moved. The 19th century home at 502 Old Lancaster was moved about 60 feet on Thursday.
The house now sits on a new foundation and will undergo preservation efforts.
The move also allows for two new homes to be built at a new housing community called Heritage at Haverford.
