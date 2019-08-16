Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Germantown

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city’s Germantown section. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on East Seymour Street.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital. He’s in stable condition.

He told police the shooter opened fire from inside a dark vehicle, possibly a jeep.

Police have not made any arrests.

