



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hahnemann University Hospital continued to eliminate services on Friday by shutting down its emergency department. It’s part of the hospital’s plan to cease all operations by Sept. 6.

The ER closed at 7 a.m. on Friday with the bay where ambulances would drop patients off officially donning signs on the door directing ambulances elsewhere.

“It’s a sad day for us, for the city, for the patients,” Yvonne Ryan, a retired Hahnemann worker, said.

Hahnemann University Hospital’s ER is officially closed. It closed as of 7am today. The hospital’s full closure is set for Sept. 6 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jLK8DvH8D8 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 16, 2019

Ryan worked in the emergency room at Hahnemann for 15 years.

As the ER was closing Friday, she came by to say goodbye one last time.

“I came here, I met some of my old coworkers here, talking and reminiscing and crying,” she said. “It’s a sad day.”

The hospital began rolling back services last month.

Exclusive: Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Calls Hahnemann University Hospital Pending Closure ‘Insane’

One doctor confirmed Friday that there were no more patients at the hospital.

Philadelphia Health System — Hahnemann’s parent company — filed for bankruptcy in July.

Those who live in the neighborhood are concerned about what may happen when their hospital completely closes.

“It worries me about the people who really need service, who this is their neighborhood hospital,” resident Jada Goodson said. “What do we do?”

Signs outside of the hospital are telling people that the nearest hospitals are Jefferson Methodist Hospitals, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Temple University Hospitals.

At Hahnemann, the hospital will shut down its radiology, blood bank services and the pharmacy department on Aug. 23.

Many of the residents and nurses were able to find jobs elsewhere.

As for the oncology department, it will close on Sept. 6. That is also when the rest of the hospital is set to cease all operations.

