By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Falls Township news, Local, Local TV


FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — It was a close call for a police officer in Falls Township, Bucks County. Dashcam video captured a frightening crash during a traffic stop.

Police say the officer stopped another driver for going through a stop sign on Route 13 Tuesday morning. That’s when another driver came up and hit the stopped patrol car.

Credit: Falls Township Police

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Ironically, the same driver who hit the officer was pulled over for a stop sign violation at the same spot last month.

Police say this is a good reminder to move over for emergency vehicles.

