Comments
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — It was a close call for a police officer in Falls Township, Bucks County. Dashcam video captured a frightening crash during a traffic stop.
Police say the officer stopped another driver for going through a stop sign on Route 13 Tuesday morning. That’s when another driver came up and hit the stopped patrol car.
No one was seriously hurt in the crash.
2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Being Left In Hot Minivan At PATCO Lindenwold Station, Officials Say
Ironically, the same driver who hit the officer was pulled over for a stop sign violation at the same spot last month.
Police say this is a good reminder to move over for emergency vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.