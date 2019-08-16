PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Customs and Border Protection’s computer system is down nationwide, causing massive delays at airports. Photos shared on social media show hundreds of people stuck at Global Entry as they try to get back into the United States.
“CBP’s computers are down nationwide. They are working on getting them back online and begin processing passengers very soon,” John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York tweeted.
James, thank you for reaching out. CBP's computers are down nationwide. They are working on getting them back online and begin processing passengers very soon. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience. *NV
— Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) August 16, 2019
JFK Airport Customs. Great work #TSA #JFK pic.twitter.com/5sp1TAtCst
— Bradley Pierce (@BradPierce7) August 16, 2019
One passenger tweeted a photo of the long lines at Philadelphia International Airport.
All Customs systems down at PHL. Landed 45 minutes ago. Still in line at Global Entry. #phl #uscustoms #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/HUJhdapdx2
— Joe Martella (@jmartella2) August 16, 2019
Customs at Philadelphia International Airport is processing international travelers manually while the system is shut down.
It’s not known when the computer systems will be back online.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
