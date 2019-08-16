BREAKING:Baby Found Dead After Being Left In Hot Car For Several Hours At PATCO Lindenwold Station, Official Says
By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Customs and Border Protection’s computer system is down nationwide, causing massive delays at airports. Photos shared on social media show hundreds of people stuck at Global Entry as they try to get back into the United States.

“CBP’s computers are down nationwide. They are working on getting them back online and begin processing passengers very soon,” John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York tweeted.

One passenger tweeted a photo of the long lines at Philadelphia International Airport.

Customs at Philadelphia International Airport is processing international travelers manually while the system is shut down.

It’s not known when the computer systems will be back online.

