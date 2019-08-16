



NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3 is exploring all-around Bucks County for Summerfest, where you can find plenty of ways to spend the day in the historic borough of Newtown including taking a trip through park roads, trails, and facilities of Tyler State Park. With over 1,700 acres, Tyler State Park which is open from sunrise until sunset every day is an oasis.

“Tyler State Parks is home to many events. Last week we had a fishing derby. It’s home to different scout groups that sleep over during the nights. They get a full wilderness tour,” Matthew McElveen said.

You can also take in the beauty of your surroundings on a canoe or kayak.

Taste With Tori: Head To Guru’s Fine Indian Cuisine For Out-Of-This-World Experience

And if you’re looking for a different kind of challenge, why not try disc golf.

“It’s a lot like ball golf, there’s an object or a target to hit. It’s a basket with chains in it. Basically, you have a tee area where you throw the disc. Every throw is a stroke. Where ever it lands, that’s where you put your foot or marker and make your next throw,” Bucks County’s Disc Golf Alliance President, Rex Hay said.

Hay is part of a group that has helped expand the disc golf course from nine holes in 1994 to 36 holes currently. In addition to that, the disc golf community is engaged in helping the area stay beautiful.

“Of course the park has been fantastic to work with, especially the maintenance guys have been tremendous. They help us and appreciate the fact that we’re picking up a lot of trash, we’re watching out for the park in general,” Hay said. “Were planting trees, the club is really thinking about sustainability in the long run.”

Watch the video to see Pat Gallen take on one of the top-ranked courses in the United States.