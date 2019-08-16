NEWTOWN, Pa (CBS) — Factory Donuts is now in Newtown and residents are more than ready to take a taste. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz visited the location for a sweet introduction to donut shop your stomachs have dreamed of.
Newtown’s location was part of a company expansion in July.
In addition to the 24-signature donut flavors, part of the fun is the change to custom-create exactly what your stomach desires.
Some of the delicious made-to-order creations include maple bacon explosion, s’mores, cookies n’ cream, french toast and blueberry bake.
The process to create the unique treats is simple, first the donuts are dunked into hot oil then once they are cooled off — it’s time to get creative.
Watch the video to see more from Chandler’s visit to Factory Donuts.
