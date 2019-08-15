PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tense scene around midnight when suspect Maurice Hill, the alleged gunman who shot six Philadelphia police officers, surrendered to authorities following a seven-hour standoff in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Eyewitness News was there when Hill was taken into custody.
The gun battle and standoff started around 4:30 p.m. when police were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
As police exchanged gunfire inside the house, officers escaped through windows and doors. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.
CBS3 reports 30 officers discharged their weapons during the shootout. Volleys of gunfire erupted throughout the evening as the gunman continued to fire at police.
Sources tell CBS3 the suspect was live-streaming some of the shootout while he barricaded himself inside the home. However, Hill’s lawyer disputes those claims.
Two officers, who were trapped on the second floor of the residence, were released, along with three hostages, while police say the gunman remained on the first floor.
Additionally, two women and two children were escorted by SWAT and Philadelphia Police from the scene. They told CBS3 that they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout and that police saved them.
All six officers have been released from the hospital.
