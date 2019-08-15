BREAKING:Suspect Surrenders After Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers, Leading Hours-Long Standoff In Nicetown-Tioga, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Maurice Hill, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia athletes and sports teams are sending their support to the Philadelphia Police Department after six officers were shot during a gun battle and standoff Wednesday in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Suspect Maurice Hill surrendered shortly after midnight following a seven-hour standoff.

The Philadelphia Phillies and former All-Star Shane Victorino sent their thoughts to the officers who were wounded in the shooting.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, as well as the organization and former player Chris Long, also tweeted out their support for police following the tense and chaotic standoff.

All six officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.

The gun battle and standoff started around 4:30 p.m. when police were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Comments