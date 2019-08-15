



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia athletes and sports teams are sending their support to the Philadelphia Police Department after six officers were shot during a gun battle and standoff Wednesday in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Suspect Maurice Hill surrendered shortly after midnight following a seven-hour standoff.

The Philadelphia Phillies and former All-Star Shane Victorino sent their thoughts to the officers who were wounded in the shooting.

Our thoughts are with the members of @PhillyPolice injured today and everyone working to resolve the situation currently happening in North Philadelphia. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, as well as the organization and former player Chris Long, also tweeted out their support for police following the tense and chaotic standoff.

My thoughts are with those 6 Philly officers who are recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏾 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) August 15, 2019

Our thoughts are with the @PhillyPolice, their families, and all of North Philadelphia at this time. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2019

Praying for our city and our @PhillyPolice tonight #PhillyStrong — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 15, 2019

Praying for the officers involved. Hope everyone stays safe up there. https://t.co/lXhKIBnZYe — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) August 14, 2019

All six officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.

The gun battle and standoff started around 4:30 p.m. when police were serving a narcotics warrant on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.