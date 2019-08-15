BREAKING:5 People Shot In Philadelphia’s Ogontz Section, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has released the names of the six officers who were shot during Wednesday’s seven-hour standoff in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. All six sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital by 10:30 p.m.

‘Give Me SWAT ASAP’: Chaotic 911 Call Reveals Moments Shots Fired At Police In Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga Section

The officers have been identified as:

  • Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a two-year veteran, assigned to the 24th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand.
  • Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained gunshot wounds to both arms.
  • Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a graze wound to the head.
  • Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.
  • Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the 39th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand.
  • Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a three-year veteran, assigned to the 16th District. He sustained a graze wound to the left leg.

Three of the officers were treated at Temple University Hospital, while three others were treated at Einstein Hospital.

The suspected gunman, 36-year-old Maurice Hill, surrendered to police shortly after midnight.

WATCH: CBS3 Cameras Capture Volleys Of Gunfire Erupting After 6 Philly Police Officers Shot In Nicetown-Tioga

Hill has a long criminal history dating back to the early 2000s, including guns and drugs charges.

