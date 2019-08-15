PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has released the names of the six officers who were shot during Wednesday’s seven-hour standoff in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. All six sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital by 10:30 p.m.
The officers have been identified as:
- Officer Joshua Burkitt, 26, a two-year veteran, assigned to the 24th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left hand.
- Officer Michael Guinter, 32, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained gunshot wounds to both arms.
- Officer Shaun Parker, 32, an 11-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a graze wound to the head.
- Officer Nathaniel Harper, 43, a 19-year veteran, assigned to the Narcotics Strike Force. He sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- Officer Ryan Waltman, 42, a 12-year veteran, assigned to the 39th District. He sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand.
- Officer Justin Matthews, 31, a three-year veteran, assigned to the 16th District. He sustained a graze wound to the left leg.
Three of the officers were treated at Temple University Hospital, while three others were treated at Einstein Hospital.
The suspected gunman, 36-year-old Maurice Hill, surrendered to police shortly after midnight.
Hill has a long criminal history dating back to the early 2000s, including guns and drugs charges.
