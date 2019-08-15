



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks rooms is getting a little light on quarterbacks. Cody Kessler left the Eagles’ second preseason game against Jacksonville on the first drive after getting blindsided by Jaguars defensive end Datone Jones.

On the eighth play of the game, Kessler took a snap out of the shotgun on 2nd-and-12 from the Jacksonville 42-yard line and mere seconds later got blasted into the ground by Jones, who got off the line of scrimmage unblocked.

Injury Update: QB Cody Kessler is in the concussion protocol. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 16, 2019

Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion. He’s did not return.

He was 1 for 4 for 11 yards and a 14-yard run.

Eagles fifth-round draft pick Clayton Thorson replaced Kessler.

Thorson and Carson Wentz are the only health quarterbacks currently on the roster.

Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist in the Eagles’ first preseason game last week and will miss six weeks. He could return as early as Week 3 against Detroit.

Wentz did not play in the Birds’ second preseason game and he may not play in the preseason at all.

The Eagles were adamant about not adding quarterback once Sudfeld went injured, claiming confidence in Kessler and Thorson.

But with Kessler now hurt, the Eagles may be forced to add another quarterback — perhaps Colin Kaepernick?