NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces up to five years in prison for beating a woman because she took too long getting out of a car and held up traffic. Jurors on Wednesday convicted 39-year-old Jahmil Jasper of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Jasper punched the woman, who had undergone surgery, twice in the head in December 2018. They say Jasper dragged the 51-year-old into the street and punched her four times as she lay on the ground and kicked her twice in the head.

The woman was treated at a hospital.

Jasper is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20

