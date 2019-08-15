



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 is learning the lengthy criminal history of Maurice Hill, the suspected gunman who allegedly shot six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section on Wednesday. Hill has a long criminal history dating back to 2000, including several gun charges as well as drug and assault charges.

Hill surrendered to police shortly after midnight, following a standoff that lasted seven hours.

Eyewitness News spoke to his attorney, Shaka Johnson. He says Hill was not injured in the shootout.

However, he was taken to the hospital for a checkup and Eyewitness News was there as officers escorted him out around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Although police have not officially identified Hill as the suspect, a source has sent Eyewitness News a prior mug shot of Hill.

Johnson says Hill called him to the scene of the standoff while he was barricaded inside.

“Maurice called my phone and was like ‘I’m in a situation, I need your help.’ We talked about you gotta come out, you know,” Attorney Shaka Johnson said. “The first thing I said was is there anything I can do for you with respect to contacting anyone. The next thing we did was contact the powers to be and get in touch with DA Krasner, Commissioner Ross to see if we can stand down because he’s talking now. Enough people had been hurt for the day and all eyes and quite frankly all barrels at this hour were on Maurice and we wanted to make sure this ended normally.”

It all started around 4:30 p.m. when police were serving a narcotics warrant when the suspect opened fire. Johnson says he does not know at this time if Hill was the target of that warrant.

As police exchanged gunfire inside the house, officers escaped through windows and doors. Police Commissioner Richard Ross added that it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.

“Let’s be clear, the police did an awesome job today. They were very patient, this had been going on for hours,” Johnson said. “Commissioner Ross could have pushed a button long before he did, quite frankly. So I want to give credit to the police for having some sort of patience with all of this … This could have gone very badly earlier in the day.”

All six police officers were released from the hospital Wednesday night. A seventh officer, who was injured in a car crash while responding to the scene on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, remains in the hospital. That officer’s condition is not known.

Two officers, who were trapped on the second floor of the residence, were released, along with three hostages, while police say the gunman remained on the first floor.

Additionally, two women and two children were escorted by SWAT and Philadelphia Police from the scene. They told CBS3 that they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout and that police saved them.

There were reports last night that Hill was live streaming the shootout and standoff on social media, but Johnson disputes those claims.

