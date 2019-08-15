Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man who was beaten up and left in a North Philadelphia street where he was then run over by three vehicles. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue, right near Episcopal Hospital.
Police say the 40-year-old victim was in an SUV with a woman and when he got out, the man was beaten by four other men.
Investigators say the victim was lying in the eastbound lanes of Lehigh Avenue when two cars and a box truck ran him over.
“The first vehicle, a sedan, was operated by a female who did stop and return to the scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The second sedan and the white box truck, they both ran this 40-year-old male over, they left the scene.”
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
