FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is now facing criminal homicide charges in the death of a 22-month-old boy. Investigators in Falls Township say the toddler was found dead from head trauma back in December.
“Baby Brandon was either thrown or slammed into the ground of the basement,” Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler said.
After a lengthy investigation, police in Melbourne, Florida caught up with Shawn Robert Felmey and took him into custody on May 15.
An autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head brought Brandon Warner’s life to an end inside an apartment at The Commons at Fallsington.
Felmey was dating Brandon’s mother at the time.
Felmey is now being held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
He is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 14.
