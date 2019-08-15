  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police chase in North Philadelphia ended with two men being arrested and a third person getting away, authorities say. The pursuit began when police attempted to stop a vehicle for an unknown reason in North Philly.

Police pursued the vehicle to 17th and Jefferson Streets, where they were able to stop the car.

Two men were arrested at the scene while police say one person got away.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

There were no injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

