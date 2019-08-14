Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – People are always looking for ways to pass the time while waiting for their plane to take off, and this moment in New Jersey is going viral.
A competitive game of rock-paper-scissors between a Spirit Airlines passenger and a tarmac worker at the Atlantic City Airport was caught on camera.
My boyfriend literally has no problem making friends with anybody… pic.twitter.com/iaz2JqoNxn
— bri (@bricheeseyy) August 11, 2019
The video spread like wildfire online with countless Twitter users praising the two men for their wholesome fun.
You must log in to post a comment.