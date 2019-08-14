  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Atlantic City Airport, Atlantic City News, Spirit Airlines

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – People are always looking for ways to pass the time while waiting for their plane to take off, and this moment in New Jersey is going viral.

A competitive game of rock-paper-scissors between a Spirit Airlines passenger and a tarmac worker at the Atlantic City Airport was caught on camera.

The video spread like wildfire online with countless Twitter users praising the two men for their wholesome fun.

