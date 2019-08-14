Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The Harlem Globetrotters are taking the Jersey shore by storm! Check out how some of their stars arrived in Wildwood for the start of their summer tour.
The sounds of “watch the tram car, please” were replaced with the Globetrotters’ theme song “Sweet Georgia Brown.”
Philadelphia native Speedy Artis and Harrisburg native Handles Franklin lead the way, showcasing their skills for their fans up and down the boardwalk Tuesday night.
The guys get to work at the Wildwoods Convention Center beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 7 p.m.
