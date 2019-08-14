NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) – The water crisis in Newark seems to be getting worse. The city says the bottled water it’s been distributing is past its “sell by” date.
However, state health officials say water does not expire and dates are stamped on the bottles for production reasons.
Twenty-thousand cases were distributed Monday after tests showed lead in a few homes where residents have been using filters.
The state ordered 20,000 replacement cases and 50,000 more that were to be delivered Tuesday.
Still, out of abundance of caution, the city is putting the brakes on distribution until it receives a new shipment.
Officials are doing more testing to determine if the filters are working correctly.
