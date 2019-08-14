CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey State Police troopers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing two dogs who were accidentally locked in a car on Sunday. The incident happened at the Walt Whitman Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.
According to police, a woman stopped in the service area to take her dogs out for a walk. When she went to open the passenger door, she realized the car was accidentally locked with the keys inside. The woman then called 911.
When Troopers Kyle Morley and Matthew Schaible arrived on the scene, they noticed the dogs panting heavily due to the high temperatures and told the woman they would have to break the car’s window in order to get to the dogs.
Morley broke the window and unlocked the car, safely removing the dogs from the vehicle. They were uninjured.
Police say this incident serves as a reminder for people to secure their keys before stepping out of a car with children and animals inside.
You must log in to post a comment.