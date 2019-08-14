Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing endangered man. Police say 58-year-old Manuel Smith was last seen Thursday, Aug. 8. around 4:25 p.m. on the 100 block of North Peach Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say Smith has not attended work for a number of days. He is said to suffer from diabetes.
Smith is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, heavy build, bald, and wears black glasses.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.
