Judge Dismisses Charges Against Trash Truck Driver Accused Of Fatally Striking Female Bicyclist In Center City
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Manuel Smith, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a missing endangered man. Police say 58-year-old Manuel Smith was last seen Thursday, Aug. 8. around 4:25 p.m. on the 100 block of North Peach Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say Smith has not attended work for a number of days. He is said to suffer from diabetes.

Smith is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, heavy build, bald, and wears black glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

