Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News


WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A man has been charged with breaking into a Planned Parenthood office in Luzerne County, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls at about. Thirty-nine-year-old Iain Carberry is charged in Luzerne County with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the early morning break-in Monday at the Wilkes-Barre office.

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window of the Wilkes-Barre office at about 2 a.m. Monday and then coming back an hour later with another brick and smashing other windows and painting graffiti, including a Bible verse in red.

Death Penalty Is Unconstitutional In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia DA Says

Planned Parenthood Keystone says in a statement that the act was “aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear.”

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney who could speak for Carberry, and a working phone number for him couldn’t be found.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

