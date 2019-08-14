Comments
OHIO (CBS) – An Ohio grandmother is living her best life as she travels around the country. Joy Ryan is on a mission to visit every national park in the U.S.
The 89-year-old wants to see all 61 parks before she turns 90. She’s got 30 more to go.
Her grandson Brad is her travel companion and it was his idea to start this mission for his grandma.
He was telling her about a recent trip he had taken to the Appalachian Trail and she expressed regret at never having done anything like that.
All her kids are grown, her husband died 20 years ago and she had never seen a mountain.
Well, that’s all changed now. They once visited 21 national parks in 28 days.
You can follow their adventures on Instagram and Facebook at “grandmajoysroadtrip.”
