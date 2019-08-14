PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute is extending its Marvel exhibit due to overwhelming popularity. The “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit has been extended through Sept. 11.
The summer exhibit, which opened in April, was initially set to run until Sept. 2.
PHOTOS: First Look At ‘Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes’ Exhibit Set To Open At Franklin Institute
The Franklin Institute says the exhibit is expected to host nearly 300,000 visitors by close, which would make it the second-most successful summer exhibit in the institute’s history.
The exhibit is honoring Marvel’s 80th anniversary and features hundreds of pieces, including rare comic book pages, sculptures, and costumes from all the superhero movies. They’re not replica – but the actual costumes worn by the actors.
Exhibit highlights include:
• A fully immersive design with life-size scenes straight from the comic world.
• Rare, hand-drawn images of iconic heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain America—by the artists who first designed them.
• Concept sketches, props, and costumes celebrating the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios.
• Interactive elements including the opportunity to travel through the mysterious mirror dimension of Doctor Strange, digitally transform into Iron Man, and pose for selfies alongside life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, and other iconic Marvel characters.
For more information on the exhibit and to purchase tickets, click here.
