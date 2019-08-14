PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least five Philadelphia police officers were shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where dozens of officers have surrounded the hospital.

Police tell CBS3 that the injuries the five officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where police could be seen taking a man into custody. It’s not clear what the man’s role was in the incident.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street.

Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Sources tell CBS3 that the scene is sheer chaos as officers were taking fire.

BREAKING: Reportsof officer shot near Temple University Hospital. Massive police response on Spring Garden. En route pic.twitter.com/ObD8H5nG1J — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) August 14, 2019

The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple Hospital.

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

There is a large police presence and citizens are advised to avoid the area. Several blocks around the scene have been cordoned off. Most of North Philadelphia is in gridlock due to the police presence.

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

Temple University says a lockdown is in effect for the Health Sciences Center Campus due to the police presence.

