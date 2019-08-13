PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Residents in Upper Darby are saying goodbye to an iconic sign. Workers are tearing down the famous tower at the Tower Theater on Tuesday due to public safety concerns.

The mayor was fighting to keep the sign until last week when it was determined it was too dangerous to keep the sign up.

The sign has stood on top of the theater since it opened back in 1972.

But Live Nation, which owns the theater, said the structure was deemed to be unsafe.

Artist like U2, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, as well as Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have performed at the theater.

While the theater understands the importance of the sign, the safety of its guests is the most important to them.

Bye bye bye pic.twitter.com/Hb5PEeCoHF — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 13, 2019

“We appreciate the iconic nature and importance of The Tower signage. However, the safety and well-being of our guests is our utmost concern. In light of the sign’s age, structural integrity and significant public safety concerns voiced by our independent engineering firm and other experts, a decision was made to remove The Tower sign atop the venue. Once the sign has been taken down, we plan to explore all options to potentially refurbish the signage,” General Manager Trenton Banks said.

Those involved with the theater are sad to see the iconic sign be removed.

“It’s breaking my heart really, but I know it has to happen,” former Operations Manager at the Tower Theater Rebecca Keith said.

It’s important to note that the theater is not going anywhere. It is still open and shows will still be performed.

As for the sign, after it’s cleaned up, it’s heading to a museum.