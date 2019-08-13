Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You don’t have to wait much longer to get your pumpkin spice fix at Starbucks. The coffee chain plans to put its popular pumpkin spice lattes back on the menu Aug. 27.
That’s the earliest-ever pumpkin spice launch for Starbucks.
Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice-Fueled Fall Menu Launching In Mid-August
It may seem early for pumpkin spice season, but Starbucks isn’t even the first company to give us a taste of fall. Dunkin’ is launching its fall lineup next Wednesday.
