NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s happened again — another $1 million scratch-off ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at a Wawa in the Delaware Valley. The latest ticket was sold at a Wawa on Trooper Road in Norristown.
The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday a $1 million scratch-off was sold at the Wawa in Strafford, Delaware County.
In that case, the winner has already come forward to claim their prize.
