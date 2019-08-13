ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Twelve dogs and two puppies were removed from a property in Lancaster County due to concerns over unsanitary conditions and extremely high ammonia levels, the Pennsylvania SPCA says. The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers responded to a call of concern over the welfare of animals at a property in Elizabethtown on Monday.
Arriving PSPCA officers initially only found three dogs and two puppies. As the investigated, they found additional dogs hidden in a garage at a neighbor’s property.
The PSPCA says the dogs can be described as Australian Cattledog and beagle mixes.
The rescued dogs were brought to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the shelter hospital staff.
The organization was contacted by a good Samaritan who recently received three dogs from the person in question.
Those dogs were taken to the PSPCA’s Lancaster Center on Monday and will be transported to the Philadelphia location for evaluation.
This is an ongoing investigation and charges against the individual in question are pending.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is asked to contact the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
