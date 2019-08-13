PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a quiet weekend, most of the region will once again contend with a severe storm threat. There’s potential for some very heavy rain on Tuesday, however, things have shifted in the atmosphere and we won’t be facing as much of a threat.

That doesn’t mean we’re out of woods. The threat has shifted to the south in terms of the most severe storms. The storms are now expected to clip the area instead of rolling over the entire region. Heavy rain is expected to begin during the evening rush.

A slight risk still remains for southern New Jersey and a portion of Delaware, while Philadelphia is now under a marginal risk. The area is still under the threat zone for heavy rain, flash flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The possibility for an isolated tornado and hail cannot be ruled out for the slight risk zone.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties from 2 p.m. until midnight. Road closures are possible. If you encounter a flooded road, always turn around, don’t drown.

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy with Rain and T-Storms, Locally Severe (Esp South). High 86.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or Locally Strong Storm (Esp South). Low 70

TOMORROW — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Hit or Miss T-Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY — Partly Cloudy with a Spotty T-Shower. High 84.

FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny with an Isolated Shower East. High 83.

SATURDAY — Mostly Sunny and Seasonable. High 85.