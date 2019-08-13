Comments
MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man and his 18-year-old daughter were injured during a home invasion in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey. Police say two men broke into an apartment on Ethel Lawrence Boulevard, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The 43-year-old father was shot in the leg and his 18-year-old daughter was struck in the head with an unknown object, investigators say.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspects fled the area.
There is no word if anything was taken from the home.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
