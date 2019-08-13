NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS/AP) – Delaware environmental officials will update residents about actions taken by a chemical plant owner since a gas leak temporarily closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge on one of the busiest travel days last year. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Croda are set to host a meeting on Wednesday in New Castle to discuss the actions that have been taken since Croda accidentally released highly flammable ethylene oxide into the air.
Croda blamed the leak on a gasket made of unsuitable material.
Plant Still Investigating Chemical Leak That Prompted Closure Of Delaware Memorial Bridge
The bridge was closed on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2018, for several hours after the leak was discovered.
The plant said there was never an unsafe level of the ethylene oxide in the air outside the facility perimeter.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
